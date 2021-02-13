EVEREST RE GROUP (NYSE:RE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. Everest Re Group has generated $21.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Everest Re Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVEREST RE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RE)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Everest Re Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Everest Re Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Everest Re Group

RADIANT LOGISTICS (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics last posted its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Radiant Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADIANT LOGISTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Radiant Logistics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Radiant Logistics stock.

Radiant Logistics

POLYPID (NASDAQ:PYPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. PolyPid has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PolyPid has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POLYPID A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PYPD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PolyPid in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PolyPid stock.

PolyPid

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies last announced its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.47. The firm earned $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. Shift Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SFT)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shift Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shift Technologies stock.

Shift Technologies