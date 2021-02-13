ELEVATE CREDIT (NYSE:ELVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit last posted its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Elevate Credit has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. Elevate Credit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELEVATE CREDIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELVT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elevate Credit in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Elevate Credit stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ELVT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Elevate Credit

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL (NYSE:EQR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Equity Residential has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITY RESIDENTIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQR)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equity Residential in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Equity Residential stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EQR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Equity Residential

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CCEP)

IS COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCEP)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Coca-Cola European Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Coca-Cola European Partners

ALITHYA GROUP (NASDAQ:ALYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group last released its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company earned $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49 million. Alithya Group has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Alithya Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALITHYA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALYA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alithya Group in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alithya Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALYA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Alithya Group