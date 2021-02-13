ONEMAIN (NYSE:OMF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain last announced its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. OneMain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONEMAIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OMF)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneMain in the last year. There are currently 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” OneMain stock.

OneMain

CBDMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD last announced its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. cbdMD has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. cbdMD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CBDMD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for cbdMD in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” cbdMD stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in YCBD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

cbdMD

AKERNA (NASDAQ:KERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna last released its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm earned $3.71 million during the quarter. Akerna has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AKERNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KERN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akerna in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Akerna stock.

Akerna

ATHIRA PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATHA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma last posted its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.87. Athira Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS ATHIRA PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATHA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Athira Pharma in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Athira Pharma stock.

Athira Pharma