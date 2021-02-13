CDK GLOBAL (NASDAQ:CDK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global last announced its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. Its revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CDK Global has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.9. CDK Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CDK Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CDK Global stock.

ISORAY (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Isoray has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Isoray in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Isoray stock.

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP (NASDAQ:BBGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Beasley Broadcast Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ACUTUS MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AFIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Acutus Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acutus Medical in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Acutus Medical stock.

