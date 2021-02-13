I3 VERTICALS (NASDAQ:IIIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. i3 Verticals has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year. i3 Verticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS I3 VERTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IIIV)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for i3 Verticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” i3 Verticals stock.

CME GROUP (NASDAQ:CME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group last issued its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. CME Group has generated $6.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. CME Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CME GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CME)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CME Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CME Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CME, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DEXCOM (NASDAQ:DXCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom last released its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.5. DexCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DEXCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DXCM)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DexCom in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DexCom stock.

OTONOMY (NASDAQ:OTIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy last released its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy has generated ($1.45) earnings per share over the last year. Otonomy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OTONOMY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OTIC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Otonomy in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Otonomy stock.

