LOEWS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:L)

IS LOEWS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:L)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Loews in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Loews stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in L, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Loews

RCI HOSPITALITY (NASDAQ:RICK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year. RCI Hospitality has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

INVACARE (NYSE:IVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. Invacare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVACARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IVC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invacare in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Invacare stock.

Invacare

CRYOLIFE (NYSE:CRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year. CryoLife has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRYOLIFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CryoLife in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CryoLife stock.

CryoLife