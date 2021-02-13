SELECTQUOTE (NYSE:SLQT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote last released its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business earned $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SelectQuote has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year.

IS SELECTQUOTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SLQT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SelectQuote in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SelectQuote stock.

ACASTI PHARMA (NASDAQ:ACST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma last released its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Acasti Pharma has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Acasti Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACASTI PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACST)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acasti Pharma in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Acasti Pharma stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BARNWELL INDUSTRIES (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries last issued its earnings data on December 11th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Barnwell Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BARNWELL INDUSTRIES? (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

AVITA MEDICAL (NASDAQ:RCEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical last released its earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. AVITA Medical has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year.

IS AVITA MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RCEL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AVITA Medical in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AVITA Medical stock.

