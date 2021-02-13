GOLUB CAPITAL BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC last released its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.2. Golub Capital BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOLUB CAPITAL BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GBDC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Golub Capital BDC in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Golub Capital BDC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GBDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments last released its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $6.46 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Universal Security Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS? (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

ASTRAZENECA (NASDAQ:AZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. AstraZeneca has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.8. AstraZeneca has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASTRAZENECA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AZN)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AstraZeneca in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AstraZeneca stock.

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA (NASDAQ:LIVX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). LiveXLive Media has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. LiveXLive Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVEXLIVE MEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIVX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LiveXLive Media in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LiveXLive Media stock.

