KKR & CO. INC. (NYSE:KKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. last issued its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. KKR & Co. Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KKR & CO. INC. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KKR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” KKR & Co. Inc. stock.

KKR & Co. Inc.

SURMODICS (NASDAQ:SRDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.6. Surmodics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SURMODICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRDX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Surmodics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Surmodics stock.

Surmodics

KALA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:KALA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.76) earnings per share over the last year.

IS KALA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KALA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kala Pharmaceuticals stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KPTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics has generated ($3.22) earnings per share over the last year. Karyopharm Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KPTI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Karyopharm Therapeutics stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics