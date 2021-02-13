DATASEA (NASDAQ:DTSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Datasea last released its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $0.01 million during the quarter. Datasea has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Datasea has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DATASEA? (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Wall Street analysts have given Datasea a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Datasea wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

PAYCOM SOFTWARE (NYSE:PAYC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.4. Paycom Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAYCOM SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAYC)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Paycom Software in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Paycom Software stock.

Paycom Software

VERISIGN (NASDAQ:VRSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign has generated $5.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0. VeriSign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERISIGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRSN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VeriSign in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VeriSign stock.

VeriSign

AYTU BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:AYTU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.26. Aytu BioScience has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aytu BioScience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AYTU BIOSCIENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AYTU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aytu BioScience in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aytu BioScience stock.

Aytu BioScience