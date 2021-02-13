AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP (NYSE:AMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group last announced its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company earned $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Affiliated Managers Group has generated $14.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.0. Affiliated Managers Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMG)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Affiliated Managers Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Affiliated Managers Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Affiliated Managers Group

GENASYS (NASDAQ:GNSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys last released its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Genasys has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Genasys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENASYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNSS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genasys in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Genasys stock.

Genasys

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT (NASDAQ:ISSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support last issued its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Innovative Solutions and Support has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. Innovative Solutions and Support has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT? (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Wall Street analysts have given Innovative Solutions and Support a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Innovative Solutions and Support wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

CHANNELADVISOR (NYSE:ECOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. ChannelAdvisor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHANNELADVISOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ECOM)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ChannelAdvisor in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ChannelAdvisor stock.

ChannelAdvisor