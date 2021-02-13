LIVERAMP (NYSE:RAMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. Its revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp has generated ($1.85) earnings per share over the last year. LiveRamp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVERAMP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RAMP)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LiveRamp in the last year. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LiveRamp stock.

LiveRamp

MANNING & NAPIER (NYSE:MN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Manning & Napier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

AETHLON MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AEMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical last announced its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year. Aethlon Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AETHLON MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEMD)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aethlon Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aethlon Medical stock.

Aethlon Medical

GREENPOWER MOTOR (NASDAQ:GP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. GreenPower Motor has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. GreenPower Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENPOWER MOTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenPower Motor in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GreenPower Motor stock.

GreenPower Motor