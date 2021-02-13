TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software last announced its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Its revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has generated $3.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.4. Take-Two Interactive Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTWO)

26 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Take-Two Interactive Software stock.

ARCH RESOURCES (NYSE:ARCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.29. The firm earned $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arch Resources has generated $11.13 earnings per share over the last year. Arch Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCH RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARCH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arch Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arch Resources stock.

FLUIDIGM (NASDAQ:FLDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm last announced its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Fluidigm has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Fluidigm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLUIDIGM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLDM)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fluidigm in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fluidigm stock.

PBF ENERGY (NYSE:PBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by $1.12. PBF Energy has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year. PBF Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PBF ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PBF)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PBF Energy in the last year. There are currently 9 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” PBF Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

