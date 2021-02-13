VARONIS SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:VRNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has generated ($2.53) earnings per share over the last year. Varonis Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VARONIS SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRNS)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Varonis Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Varonis Systems stock.

Varonis Systems

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS (NASDAQ:GPP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Green Plains Partners has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Green Plains Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GPP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Green Plains Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Green Plains Partners stock.

Green Plains Partners

CROWN CRAFTS (NASDAQ:CRWS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts last posted its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Crown Crafts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROWN CRAFTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRWS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crown Crafts in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Crown Crafts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRWS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Crown Crafts

PBF LOGISTICS (NYSE:PBFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. PBF Logistics has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. PBF Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PBF LOGISTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PBFX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PBF Logistics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PBF Logistics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBFX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PBF Logistics