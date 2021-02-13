CUBIC (NYSE:CUB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic last posted its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cubic has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year. Cubic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUBIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CUB)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cubic in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cubic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CUB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cubic

BENITEC BIOPHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BNTC)

IS BENITEC BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNTC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Benitec Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Benitec Biopharma stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BNTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Benitec Biopharma

DUKE ENERGY (NYSE:DUK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy has generated $5.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Duke Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUKE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DUK)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Duke Energy in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Duke Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DUK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Duke Energy

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:OESX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.6. Orion Energy Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OESX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orion Energy Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Orion Energy Systems stock.

Orion Energy Systems