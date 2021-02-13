AMKOR TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AMKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company earned $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Amkor Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amkor Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Amkor Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMKR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RGC RESOURCES (NASDAQ:RGCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources last released its earnings results on February 12th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. RGC Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ION GEOPHYSICAL (NYSE:IO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. ION Geophysical has generated ($2.40) earnings per share over the last year. ION Geophysical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ION Geophysical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ION Geophysical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GRAYBUG VISION (NASDAQ:GRAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.96. Graybug Vision has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Graybug Vision in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Graybug Vision stock.

