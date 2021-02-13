DELTA APPAREL (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel last released its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel has generated ($1.32) earnings per share over the last year. Delta Apparel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELTA APPAREL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Delta Apparel in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Delta Apparel stock.

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL (NYSE:SLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Sun Life Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SLF)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sun Life Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sun Life Financial stock.

ARCELORMITTAL (NYSE:MT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal last released its quarterly earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. ArcelorMittal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCELORMITTAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MT)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ArcelorMittal in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ArcelorMittal stock.

GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:GNCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Genocea Biosciences has generated ($2.09) earnings per share over the last year. Genocea Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNCA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genocea Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genocea Biosciences stock.

