BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY (NASDAQ:BECN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Its revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Beacon Roofing Supply has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year. Beacon Roofing Supply has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BECN)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Beacon Roofing Supply stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply

INVESTCORP CREDIT MANAGEMENT BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESTCORP CREDIT MANAGEMENT BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICMB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC

SOCKET MOBILE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SCKT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SOCKET MOBILE? (NASDAQ:SCKT)

INOZYME PHARMA (NASDAQ:INZY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.04. Inozyme Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS INOZYME PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INZY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inozyme Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Inozyme Pharma stock.

Inozyme Pharma