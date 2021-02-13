HASBRO (NASDAQ:HAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro last issued its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hasbro has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Hasbro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HASBRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HAS)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hasbro in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hasbro stock.

Hasbro

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES (NYSE:BW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

PRECISION DRILLING (NYSE:PDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Precision Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Precision Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRECISION DRILLING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PDS)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precision Drilling in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Precision Drilling stock.

Precision Drilling

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:AVXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Anavex Life Sciences has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year. Anavex Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVXL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anavex Life Sciences in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Anavex Life Sciences stock.

Anavex Life Sciences