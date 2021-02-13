KFORCE (NASDAQ:KFRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm earned $354 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Kforce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KFORCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KFRC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kforce in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kforce stock.

Kforce

EQUINOR ASA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EQNR)

IS EQUINOR ASA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQNR)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equinor ASA in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Equinor ASA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EQNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Equinor ASA

DATADOG (NASDAQ:DDOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog last released its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Datadog has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DATADOG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DDOG)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Datadog in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Datadog stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DDOG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Datadog

METACRINE (NASDAQ:MTCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.00. Metacrine has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS METACRINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTCR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Metacrine in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Metacrine stock.

Metacrine