MATRIX SERVICE (NASDAQ:MTRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service last announced its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Matrix Service has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. Matrix Service has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATRIX SERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTRX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Matrix Service in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Matrix Service stock.

Matrix Service

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES (NYSE:IFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has generated $6.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.1. International Flavors & Fragrances has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IFF)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” International Flavors & Fragrances stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances

TELUS (NYSE:TU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TU)

TELUS last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. TELUS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TU)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TELUS in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TELUS stock.

TELUS

FLUX POWER (NASDAQ:FLUX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power last posted its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Flux Power has generated ($2.80) earnings per share over the last year. Flux Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLUX POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLUX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flux Power in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Flux Power stock.

Flux Power