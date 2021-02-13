AECOM (NYSE:ACM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company earned $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year. AECOM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AECOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AECOM in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AECOM stock.

MESA AIR GROUP (NASDAQ:MESA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group last announced its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Mesa Air Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MESA AIR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MESA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mesa Air Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mesa Air Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MESA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

REALNETWORKS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RNWK)

VIAD (NYSE:VVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VVI)

Viad last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.41. Viad has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year. Viad has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIAD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VVI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viad in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viad stock.

