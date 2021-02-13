HEALTHEQUITY (NASDAQ:HQY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity last released its quarterly earnings results on December 6th, 2020. The reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,702.9. HealthEquity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Saturday, March 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HealthEquity in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HealthEquity stock.

Rezolute last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. Rezolute has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rezolute has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rezolute in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rezolute stock.

CuriosityStream last released its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business earned $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. CuriosityStream has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CuriosityStream in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CuriosityStream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CURI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

