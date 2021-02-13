SAIA (NASDAQ:SAIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia last issued its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Its revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Saia has generated $4.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.8. Saia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAIA)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Saia in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Saia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAIA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Saia

BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:BASI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems last posted its earnings results on December 21st, 2020. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year. Bioanalytical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BASI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bioanalytical Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bioanalytical Systems stock.

Bioanalytical Systems

CINCINNATI BANCORP (NASDAQ:CNNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp last released its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $4.60 million during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cincinnati Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CINCINNATI BANCORP? (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Wall Street analysts have given Cincinnati Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Cincinnati Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

AKOUOS (NASDAQ:AKUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos last announced its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. Akouos has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AKOUOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKUS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akouos in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Akouos stock.

Akouos