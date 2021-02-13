CERENCE (NASDAQ:CRNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Cerence last released its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business earned $95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.92 million. Its revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cerence has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Cerence has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CERENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRNC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerence in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cerence stock.

BEYOND AIR (NASDAQ:XAIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air last announced its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Beyond Air has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year. Beyond Air has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEYOND AIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XAIR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Beyond Air in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Beyond Air stock.

CHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE (NYSE:CGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $44.16 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE? (NYSE:CGA)

PROTHENA (NASDAQ:PRTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena has generated ($1.95) earnings per share over the last year. Prothena has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROTHENA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRTA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prothena in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Prothena stock.

