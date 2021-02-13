LEGGETT & PLATT (NYSE:LEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt last issued its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Leggett & Platt has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEGGETT & PLATT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LEG)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Leggett & Platt in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Leggett & Platt stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LEG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS (NASDAQ:AMRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals last released its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. A-Mark Precious Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMRK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” A-Mark Precious Metals stock.

JERASH HOLDINGS (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Jerash Holdings (US) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JERASH HOLDINGS (US) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JRSH)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jerash Holdings (US) stock.

DUCOMMUN (NYSE:DCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun last announced its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Ducommun has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUCOMMUN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DCO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ducommun in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ducommun stock.

