LUMINEX (NASDAQ:LMNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex last released its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company earned $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Luminex has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.3. Luminex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMINEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMNX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luminex in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Luminex stock.

Luminex

THE COCA-COLA (NYSE:KO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola last issued its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm earned $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Its revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Coca-Cola has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. The Coca-Cola has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE COCA-COLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KO)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Coca-Cola in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Coca-Cola stock.

The Coca-Cola

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT (NYSE:BAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management last released its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year. Brookfield Asset Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brookfield Asset Management in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Brookfield Asset Management stock.

Brookfield Asset Management

BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT last issued its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT