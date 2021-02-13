JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES (NYSE:JHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries last issued its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.2. James Hardie Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JHX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for James Hardie Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” James Hardie Industries stock.

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:ALLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Allot Communications has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Allot Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALLT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allot Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allot Communications stock.

CLEARPOINT NEURO (NASDAQ:CLPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro last posted its earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year. ClearPoint Neuro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEARPOINT NEURO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLPT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ClearPoint Neuro in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ClearPoint Neuro stock.

VEECO INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:VECO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments last posted its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year. Veeco Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VEECO INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VECO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veeco Instruments in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Veeco Instruments stock.

