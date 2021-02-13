BLACKBAUD (NASDAQ:BLKB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud last announced its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Its revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.9. Blackbaud has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACKBAUD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLKB)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blackbaud in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Blackbaud stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BLKB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ELECTROMED (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed last announced its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Electromed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELECTROMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Electromed in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Electromed stock.

HIGHWAY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HIHO)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HIGHWAY? (NASDAQ:HIHO)

CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST (NYSE:CTT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 12th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust has generated ($2.05) earnings per share over the last year. CatchMark Timber Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CatchMark Timber Trust stock.

