JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES (NASDAQ:JKHY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates last posted its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm earned $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Jack Henry & Associates has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JKHY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jack Henry & Associates in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Jack Henry & Associates stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JKHY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Jack Henry & Associates

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:PNNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. PennantPark Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PNNT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PennantPark Investment in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PennantPark Investment stock.

PennantPark Investment

MASTECH DIGITAL (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Mastech Digital has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Mastech Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MASTECH DIGITAL? (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Wall Street analysts have given Mastech Digital a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Mastech Digital wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

TREAN INSURANCE GROUP (NASDAQ:TIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group last released its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company earned $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.81 million. Trean Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS TREAN INSURANCE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TIG)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trean Insurance Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trean Insurance Group stock.

Trean Insurance Group