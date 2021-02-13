ENERGIZER (NYSE:ENR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year. Energizer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENERGIZER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENR)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Energizer in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Energizer stock.

Energizer

BOWL AMERICA (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A)

Bowl America last announced its earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $1.64 million during the quarter. Bowl America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BOWL AMERICA? (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A)

Wall Street analysts have given Bowl America a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Bowl America wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

THE WALT DISNEY (NYSE:DIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney last posted its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year. The Walt Disney has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE WALT DISNEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DIS)

31 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Walt Disney in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 23 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Walt Disney stock.

The Walt Disney

STONEMOR (NYSE:STON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $76.86 million during the quarter. StoneMor has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN STONEMOR? (NYSE:STON)

Wall Street analysts have given StoneMor a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but StoneMor wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.