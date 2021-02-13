GLOBAL PAYMENTS (NYSE:GPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments last posted its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has generated $5.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.4. Global Payments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBAL PAYMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPN)

31 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Payments in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 27 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Global Payments stock.

PERION NETWORK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PERI)

IS PERION NETWORK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PERI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Perion Network in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Perion Network stock.

ONCORUS (NASDAQ:ONCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus last released its quarterly earnings data on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($11.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $10.47. Oncorus has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS ONCORUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONCR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oncorus in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oncorus stock.

BJ’S RESTAURANTS (NASDAQ:BJRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year. BJ’s Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BJ’S RESTAURANTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BJRI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BJ’s Restaurants in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” BJ’s Restaurants stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BJRI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

