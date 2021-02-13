ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ENTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm earned $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENTA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ENTA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EQUINIX (NASDAQ:EQIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.96. The firm earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Its revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has generated $22.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.2. Equinix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUINIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EQIX)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equinix in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 19 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Equinix stock.

IS BARCLAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barclays in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Barclays stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BCS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IS NEWPARK RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newpark Resources in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Newpark Resources stock.

