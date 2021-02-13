CREDICORP (NYSE:BAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp last posted its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp has generated $15.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.3. Credicorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CREDICORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Credicorp in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Credicorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CPSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Computer Programs and Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPSI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Computer Programs and Systems in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Computer Programs and Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPSI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KAMADA (NASDAQ:KMDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Kamada has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Kamada has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KAMADA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KMDA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kamada in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kamada stock.

ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES (NYSE:AHH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Armada Hoffler Properties has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Armada Hoffler Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AHH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Armada Hoffler Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AHH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

