NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NSSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.8. Napco Security Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NSSC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Napco Security Technologies in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Napco Security Technologies stock.

Napco Security Technologies

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.7. IQVIA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IQVIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IQV)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IQVIA in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” IQVIA stock.

IQVIA

CLOUDFLARE (NYSE:NET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. Cloudflare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLOUDFLARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NET)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cloudflare in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cloudflare stock.

Cloudflare

MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MDNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics last released its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Medicenna Therapeutics has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year.

IS MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MDNA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Medicenna Therapeutics stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics