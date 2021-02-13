DUN & BRADSTREET (NYSE:DNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet last released its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dun & Bradstreet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Dun & Bradstreet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUN & BRADSTREET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DNB)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dun & Bradstreet in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dun & Bradstreet stock.

CONSOL ENERGY (NYSE:CEIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy last posted its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $1.82. CONSOL Energy has generated $3.52 earnings per share over the last year. CONSOL Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSOL ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CEIX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CONSOL Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CONSOL Energy stock.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP? (NYSE:WHG)

IS EVELO BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVLO)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evelo Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evelo Biosciences stock.

