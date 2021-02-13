SIMON PROPERTY GROUP (NYSE:SPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group last issued its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.33. The firm earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Its revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has generated $12.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Simon Property Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPG)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simon Property Group in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Simon Property Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

A10 NETWORKS (NYSE:ATEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks last posted its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. A10 Networks has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.2. A10 Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS A10 NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATEN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for A10 Networks in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” A10 Networks stock.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT (NASDAQ:MCFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat last released its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year. MasterCraft Boat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASTERCRAFT BOAT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MCFT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MasterCraft Boat in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MasterCraft Boat stock.

NEW GOLD (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $173.70 million during the quarter. New Gold has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year.

IS NEW GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” New Gold stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NGD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

