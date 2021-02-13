STONEX GROUP (NASDAQ:SNEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group last released its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.41. The firm earned $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. StoneX Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StoneX Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” StoneX Group stock.

GENERAL MOTORS (NYSE:GM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GM)

General Motors last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has generated $4.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. General Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Motors in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” General Motors stock.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST (NYSE:DLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust last released its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.36. Digital Realty Trust has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.9. Digital Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Digital Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Digital Realty Trust stock.

NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NBSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. NeuBase Therapeutics has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. NeuBase Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NeuBase Therapeutics stock.

