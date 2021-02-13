CHEGG (NYSE:CHGG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg last announced its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business earned $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Chegg has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year. Chegg has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEGG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHGG)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chegg in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chegg stock.

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:PFLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFLT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock.

BRASILAGRO – COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS (NYSE:LND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BRASILAGRO – COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS? (NYSE:LND)

SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:SCU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year. Sculptor Capital Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCU)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sculptor Capital Management in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sculptor Capital Management stock.

