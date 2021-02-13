GATES INDUSTRIAL (NYSE:GTES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial last released its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.2. Gates Industrial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GATES INDUSTRIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTES)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gates Industrial in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gates Industrial stock.

CAPSTONE TURBINE (NASDAQ:CPST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Capstone Turbine has generated ($2.70) earnings per share over the last year. Capstone Turbine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPSTONE TURBINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPST)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capstone Turbine in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Capstone Turbine stock.

CARVER BANCORP (NASDAQ:CARV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp last announced its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PSTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Poseida Therapeutics has generated ($6.86) earnings per share over the last year.

IS POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PSTX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Poseida Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Poseida Therapeutics stock.

Poseida Therapeutics