Glu Mobile last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm earned $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Glu Mobile has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.8. Glu Mobile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Glu Mobile in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should "hold" Glu Mobile stock.

Toyota Motor last released its earnings data on November 6th, 2020. The reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The business earned $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor has generated $13.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Toyota Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Toyota Motor in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should "hold" Toyota Motor stock.

Illumina last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina has generated $6.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.1. Illumina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Illumina in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "hold" Illumina stock.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trilogy Metals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trilogy Metals stock.

