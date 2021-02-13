ORIX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ORIX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ORIX stock.

Watford last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.70. Watford has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year. Watford has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Watford in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Watford stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WTRE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

eGain last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.1. eGain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for eGain in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” eGain stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies last released its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.27. Taysha Gene Therapies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Taysha Gene Therapies stock.

