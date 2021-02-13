SIMPSON MANUFACTURING (NYSE:SSD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing last posted its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Simpson Manufacturing has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Simpson Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIMPSON MANUFACTURING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SSD)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simpson Manufacturing in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Simpson Manufacturing stock.

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS (NASDAQ:LLNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks last announced its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Limelight Networks has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Limelight Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIMELIGHT NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LLNW)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Limelight Networks in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Limelight Networks stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LLNW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

