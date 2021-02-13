GENERAL FINANCE (NASDAQ:GFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.0. General Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAL FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GFN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Finance in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” General Finance stock.

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE (NASDAQ:ORLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive last announced its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has generated $17.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. O’Reilly Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORLY)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for O’Reilly Automotive in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” O’Reilly Automotive stock.

TYSON FOODS (NYSE:TSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods last posted its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods has generated $5.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Tyson Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TYSON FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TSN)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tyson Foods in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tyson Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TSN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PIXELWORKS (NASDAQ:PXLW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks last released its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Pixelworks has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year. Pixelworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PIXELWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PXLW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pixelworks in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pixelworks stock.

