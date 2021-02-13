REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA (NYSE:RGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America last issued its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reinsurance Group of America has generated $13.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Reinsurance Group of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RGA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reinsurance Group of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Reinsurance Group of America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RGA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $3.24. NGL Energy Partners has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. NGL Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NGL ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NGL)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NGL Energy Partners in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NGL Energy Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NGL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARDMORE SHIPPING (NYSE:ASC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping last released its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Ardmore Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARDMORE SHIPPING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardmore Shipping in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ardmore Shipping stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MRC GLOBAL (NYSE:MRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year. MRC Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MRC GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MRC)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MRC Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MRC Global stock.

