Earnings results for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

9 Meters Biopharma last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). 9 Meters Biopharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. 9 Meters Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 9 Meters Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 176.32%. The high price target for NMTR is $6.00 and the low price target for NMTR is $5.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

9 Meters Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.25, 9 Meters Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 176.3% from its current price of $1.90. 9 Meters Biopharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. 9 Meters Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

In the past three months, 9 Meters Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.70% of the stock of 9 Meters Biopharma is held by insiders. Only 19.87% of the stock of 9 Meters Biopharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR



Earnings for 9 Meters Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.10 to ($0.05) per share.

