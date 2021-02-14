Earnings results for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67.

Addus HomeCare last released its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm earned $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190 million. Addus HomeCare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Addus HomeCare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.24%. The high price target for ADUS is $115.00 and the low price target for ADUS is $98.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Addus HomeCare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.60, Addus HomeCare has a forecasted downside of 12.2% from its current price of $123.75. Addus HomeCare has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare does not currently pay a dividend. Addus HomeCare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

In the past three months, Addus HomeCare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $52,033,292.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Addus HomeCare is held by insiders. 93.93% of the stock of Addus HomeCare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS



Earnings for Addus HomeCare are expected to grow by 23.36% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.38 per share. Addus HomeCare has a PEG Ratio of 2.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Addus HomeCare has a P/B Ratio of 4.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

