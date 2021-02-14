Earnings results for AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

AgEagle Aerial Systems last released its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $0.75 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AgEagle Aerial Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Dividend Strength: AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems does not currently pay a dividend. AgEagle Aerial Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

In the past three months, AgEagle Aerial Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,027,665.00 in company stock. Only 3.47% of the stock of AgEagle Aerial Systems is held by insiders. Only 3.62% of the stock of AgEagle Aerial Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS



AgEagle Aerial Systems has a P/B Ratio of 51.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

