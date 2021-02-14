TUCOWS (NASDAQ:TCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows last released its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Tucows has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.4. Tucows has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BLUE BIRD (NASDAQ:BLBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Blue Bird has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.0. Blue Bird has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUE BIRD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLBD)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blue Bird in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Blue Bird stock.

NEXA RESOURCES (NYSE:NEXA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Nexa Resources has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. Nexa Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXA RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEXA)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nexa Resources in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nexa Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NEXA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SNOA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 20th, 2020. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

