AVIENT (NYSE:AVNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient last released its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Avient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVIENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVNT)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avient in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avient stock.

BELDEN (NYSE:BDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BDC)

Belden last issued its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business earned $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year. Belden has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BELDEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BDC)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Belden in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Belden stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALKERMES (NASDAQ:ALKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Alkermes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALKERMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALKS)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alkermes in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alkermes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALKS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CMPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.44. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMPI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock.

